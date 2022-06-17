CBSE 10th Result 2022: Checking likely to be completed by June 20; results expected by month end

Teachers involved in the marking process have shared that the checking is still underway. The deadline of June 20 has been set to finish off the checking by the board of examiners.

. .

The board found that in order to speed up the process, it was best to have checking and evaluation groups established in local areas. Earlier, exams were mailed to regional headquarters for evaluation then returned for grading. This added a lot of time to the grading process. The board recently began dividing tasks such as checking and grading between regional offices for quicker results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams have also been quite challenging this year, and students have another nerve-wracking task to take care of in a little over a week - the results. CBSE has not given out any date for the result declaration. However, some say that the results could be announced sometime around July 31st or 10th because that's when a similar strategy was employed last year by the central board.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2022 Term 2 ended on May 24 with a slight delay as checking commences.

However, this process is taking longer than expected and is expected to now complete on June 20.The awaited results will be published following the release from the board which takes about 7 days after.