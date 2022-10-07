Caught on camera: Man gives cops a slip on way to medical tests

CCTV footage shared by ANI shows the accused, Vicky Abhishek Sinha escaping from the grip of a policeman and running outside the main gate of the police station.

Sinha, a resident of Orange County in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram, was arrested on Thursday after a case was registered against him on September 30.

A case under sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Sinha in a fabricated arms licence matter in the cyber police station of the southeast district

Now, another case under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the IPC has been registered at Badarpur cyber cell police station against him