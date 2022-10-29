After the two assailants flee, a visibly faltering victim is seen taking out his mobile phone and ostensibly calling someone for help. He then collapses near a bike with the knife stuck on his back. The video also shows people watching the youth lying there but no one tries to help him.

According to news agency PTI, the teen identified as Manoj Pandey was attacked near his home when he was returning from computer class. The report further mentioned that he was taken to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police received information about the stabbing at 9.22 pm on Friday. Manoj Kumar Negi of Kumau Gali in Baljeet Nagar was taken to Sardar Patel Hospital where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

Both the juvenile assailants have been apprehended and the weapon of offence recovered, the police said.

Based on a statement from Negi's father, a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, Chauhan said.