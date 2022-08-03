CAT 2022 registrations begins at 10 am today| Know documents required and other details here

New Delhi, Aug 03: IIM CAT 2022 Application and Registration process will officially begin from today and will continue till 14 September. As per the official notification released by IIM Bangalore, the Common Admission Test 2022 Application process will begin at 10 am on 3rd August 2022 and will be available online via the official website - iimcat.ac.in .

MBA aspirants who want to appear for the CAT 2022 Exam will be able to complete the online application process easily.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 cities. Candidates will be given the option to choose six optional cities. CAT Centre will try its best to ensure that a candidate gets one of the preferred options. In case of high demand in a particular region, CAT Centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to the any of the preferred options.

IIM entrance test, CAT 2022 will be held on November 27, 2022 in a computer-based format. CAT 2022 admit cards will be released on October 27, 2022. Candidates can check the CAT 2022 exam pattern, syllabus, and other important details on the official website.

Candidates applying for the CAT 2022 will be required to submit a set of documents and details along with the CAT 2022 application form. Some of the required documents while applying for CAT 2022 are mentioned below.

CAT 2022 Required Documents

Phone number and Email (Please key in valid credentials as further information regarding CAT 2022 will be shared on these credentials)

Educational certificates including 10th, and 12th mark sheet

Graduation mark sheet (if passed)

Address proof

Date of birth

Address validation

Caste certificate (If applicable)

PwD certificate (If applicable)

The above mentioned are some of the basic required documents, candidates will be able to check the complete required documents within the application form.