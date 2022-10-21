BJP’s Tajinder Bagga compares Kejriwal to ‘Aurangzeb’ for banning firecrackers on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 21: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Friday assailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for imposing a ban on firecrackers in Diwali and compared him to 'Aurangzeb' for imposing such a ban.

The leader sat on a dharna outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house and said, "After Aurangzeb, Kejriwal is the second ruler who imposed a ban on firecrackers on Hindu festival."

Bagga also cited the blast of firecrackers on Raj Kumar Anand's appointment as minister. He asked if the firecrackers used on the occasion produced oxygen.

On October 19, the Delhi government took a decision to impose a fine of Rs 200 and six months of jail for bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Delhi.

It also declared manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers a punishable offence with a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and three years imprisonment under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.