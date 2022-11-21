BJP releases 'sting' video, alleges top AAP leaders selling tickets for MCD polls

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra in a press conference said that key leaders of Arvind Kejriwal's party Gopal Rai, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, and Saurabh Bhardwaj were involved in selling tickets for money.

The BJP cited a video of AAP member Bindu Sriram demanding a ticket from Ward 55 Rohini D in the MCD polls.

Sambit Patra alleged that Puneet Goyal, a close aide of Gopal Rai, and RR Pathania, communication in charge in Lok Sabha segment (north-west) were part of the cash for ticket row.

Patra also claimed that AAP has sold tickets to 110 out of the total 250 seats and taken money.

The Aam Aadmi Party has not responded on the allegations yet.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. It has 250 wards. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.