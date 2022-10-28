The MP said that he found containers of poisonous chemical which was there to clean the fog in the river. He said that on Chhath people take a dip in the river and the poisonous chemicals could cause harm to their health.

"This chemical will be put into river. Asked the official present there who'll be responsible for harm to people? I repeatedly asked them to not put chemicals into the Yamuna river. How can I not be angered if officials don't listen to me in this matter?," ANI quoted the MP as saying.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader and vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board Saurabh Bharadwaj while quoting the video of the incident requested Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to register an FIR against the MP for causing obstruction in government work.

The AAP leader posted another video on his Twitter handle in which the locals were seen having arguments with the BJP leader and they defended the Delhi jal Board officials.

The AAP leader also warned the BJP leaders "to stop doing politics on Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith of our Purvanchal."