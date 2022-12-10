BJP accuses AAP of trying to lure its councillors

The BJP leader stated that Ward 206 councillor Monika Panth provided verification of the accusation by showing a call record. He stated that the party will now file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch using CCTV evidence.

Harish Khuranna, a BJP Delhi spokesperson, said that Arvind Kejriwal's "agent" Shikha Garg is attracting BJP councillors. "Shikha Garg told Monika Panth that we will provide area funds and other funds to Panth. We all understand what 'other funds' mean. We have proof and we will submit the CCTV footage to the ACB," said BJP Delhi spokesperson Harish Khuranna.

Warning Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP spokesperson said, "It is a warning to Arvind Kejriwal. They are BJP's councillors and not AAP councillors who will get sold. Don't try to lure BJP councillors. AAP might be up for sale, BJP can't get sold."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala also said that the AAP has tried it with Congress. "First we saw cash for ticket scam before the MCD election. Now that they have not gotten the numbers they wanted. They have launched 'Pralobhan for Parshad.' They tried same with Congress. Two of the Congress councillors joined AAP and later rejoined Congress," Poonawala said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In the 250-ward MCD, Arvind Kejriwal's party won 134 seats. The BJP received 104 votes, while the Congress received only nine votes. Others received three.