New Delhi, Jun 26: Bankim Chandra Chatterjee or Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, an extremely popular writer inspired the country with his poems and novels. He was known then as the 'Literary King of Bengal'.

He was the composer of Vande Mataram, originally in Sanskrit, personifying India as a mother goddess and inspiring activists during the Indian Independence Movement.

Some lesser-known facts of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Chattopadhayay was born in the village of Kanthalpara in the town of North 24 Parganas, Naihati, in an orthodox Bengali Brahmin family, the youngest of three brothers, to Yadav Chandra Chattopadhayay and Durgadebi.

Bankim served as the Deputy Collector of Jessore before taking up the post of Deputy Magistrate. He retired as a civil servant in 1891.

He was married at the early age of 11.

His earliest publications came out in the weekly newspaper Sangbad Prabhakar.

Bankim was the first person to hail Rabindranath Tagore as Viswakavi (Universal Poet).

Chattopadhayay wrote fourteen novels and many serious, serio-comic, satirical, scientific and critical treatises in Bengali. He is known as Sahitya Samrat (Emperor of Literature) in Bengali.

He was the author of the 1882 Bengali language novel Anandamath, which is one of the landmarks of modern Bengali and Indian literature.