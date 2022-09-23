Bank holidays in October 2022: Check full list of the 21 non-working days

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of October. As per the RBI, holidays are divided into three parts - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

According to the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state.

Respective state governments decide the regional state holidays. Therefore, customers should check the list of holidays before visiting their nearest bank.

So, how many holidays are there for banks in October 2022 across the country? Check out