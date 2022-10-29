Bank holidays in November 2022: Here is the full list of non-working days

New Delhi, Oct 29 : Many commercial and public sector banks will stay closed for fewer days in the month of November when compared to bank holidays in the months of September and October. As most of the festive days are over, banks will be closed for up to 10 days in the month of November which includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Apart from the second Saturday, Sunday, the RBI has declared holidays on November 1,8,11, and 23.

November 1, 2022 (Tuesday) - Kannada rajyotsava (Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day)/Kut: Banks to be closed in Karnataka, Manipur.

November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) - Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima:

Banks to be closed in all states except in Tripura, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Kerala, Goa, Bihar and Meghalaya.

November 11, 2022 (Friday) - Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival: Banks to be closed in Karnataka, Meghalaya.

November 23, 2022 (Wednesday) - Seng Kutsnem or Seng Kut Snem: Bank to be closed in Meghalaya.