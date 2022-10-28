Auto, taxi fare in Delhi hiked over rising CNG prices | Check new rates

New Delhi, Oct 28: The Delhi government on Friday has the minimum auto-rickshaw fare and taxi fare in view of rising CNG prices. A statement by the Delhi government said the move was made to bring relief to 2 lakh auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, who the government said had to bear the expenses of the hike in CNG prices.

According to the revised fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11, as reported by news agency PTI.

For taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles.

The last revision in the auto-rickshaw fares happened in 2020 while that for taxi which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi happened nine years back in 2013.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from the auto-rickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.