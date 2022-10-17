She took to Twitter and wrote, "Me and my mother's car was vandalized badly and tried to enter the house. Thankfully my mother and I were not at home, otherwise I don't know what would have happened! Whatever you do, I will not be afraid." Adding, "She was going to file a complaint with Delhi Police."

According to a report in Hindustan Times, deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the incident and said, "We have found the culprit and he is with us. Further information will be shared soon."

While reacting to the attack on DCW Chairperson's house, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the law and order situation has worsened in the national capital.

Kejriwal quoted Swati Maliwal's post on Twitter and said, "The law and order situation in Delhi has become very bad in the last few months. Even the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women is not safe...I hope that LG Sahib will also give some time to fix the law and order situation." The Delhi CM said in a tweet in Hindi.