As world celebrates 'healthy lungs' Day, Delhi breathes in 'Poor' air yet again

Along with Delhi, Noida's AQI stood at 314 in the 'poor' category, and Gurugram recorded 305 in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

In the last one week, the national capital was witnessing a slight improvement in air quality with air pollution levels in Delhi coming down to 'poor' category from 'very poor' on Tuesday.

Delhi's AQI so far:

Delhi's air quality remained to be in the poor category from November 11 to November 14 with the AQI stood at between 324 and 309. However, the air quality was recorded as 'moderate' on Wednesday. After a day's relief, the AQI plunged to 249 yesterday and Delhi's air quality was back to being 'poor'.

What lies ahead?

Delhi's air quality is expected to deteriorate further till 19 because of farm fires in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the monitoring body also predicts that the wind may affect the national capital's air for the next three days. It has been said that air pollution may go up due to north-western air for the next three days till November 19 and the AQI may rise further which means 'poor' and 'very poor' days are not over yet.