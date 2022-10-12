Arvind Kejriwal gets brutally trolled for allegedly following an adult content account on Twitter

New Delhi, Oct 12: Politicians are under constant media scrutiny, and they always hog the limelight for whatever they do. Be it their personal life or controversial statements, they never fail to become the talk of the town.
In a fresh example, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brutally trolled for allegedly following an adult content account named Esmee. Soon after social media users noticed this, #TharkiKejriwal (Tharki Kejriwal) started trending on Twitter.
@Esmee4, the adult content account on Twitter allegedly followed by CM Arvind Kejriwal's official account keeps contains images of a woman wearing short and revealing clothes.
Netizens flooded the internet with photos and videos as evidence to back their claim that Kejriwal was indeed following a pornographic content account.
"Can you believe it, this porn lady is being followed by none other than our Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Tharki insaan See the screenshot below," commented a Twitter user.