Arvind Kejriwal gets brutally trolled for allegedly following an adult content account on Twitter

New Delhi, Oct 12: Politicians are under constant media scrutiny, and they always hog the limelight for whatever they do. Be it their personal life or controversial statements, they never fail to become the talk of the town.

In a fresh example, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brutally trolled for allegedly following an adult content account named Esmee. Soon after social media users noticed this, #TharkiKejriwal (Tharki Kejriwal) started trending on Twitter.