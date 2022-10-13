APPSC jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and how to apply

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts falling under Group-I Services. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website.
The last date to apply for APPSC jobs is 2 November 2022.
The APPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 92 vacancies for various Group-1 posts.
The application processing fee is Rs.250 for unreserved category candidates and Rs.120 is the examination fee.
How to apply
- Go to the official website appsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on One Time Profile Registration
- Register and create profile
- Apply for the desired post
- Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit and save copy for future reference.