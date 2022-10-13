APPSC jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and how to apply


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts falling under Group-I Services. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website.

The last date to apply for APPSC jobs is 2 November 2022.

The APPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 92 vacancies for various Group-1 posts.

Arunachal govt decides to transfer APPSC paper leak case to CBI

The application processing fee is Rs.250 for unreserved category candidates and Rs.120 is the examination fee.

How to apply

  • Go to the official website appsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on One Time Profile Registration
  • Register and create profile
  • Apply for the desired post
  • Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee
  • Submit and save copy for future reference.

More NEW-DELHI  News arrow_forward

Read more about: public service commission arunachal pradesh
Read more...