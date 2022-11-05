Anand Mahindra's tweet about UPI at country's 'last tea shop' is every Indian's emotion

Mahindra on Friday shared the post on his Twitter handle with the caption: "As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India's digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!"

New Delhi, Nov 05: Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, whose tweets always go viral, has now shared about the last tea shop in India located in Uttarakhand and Indians are rejoicing with him.

In the pictures, one can see that the owner of the shop is posing with a UPI QR code.

The post has so far garnered four thousand plus likes and tons of reactions. Twitterati is also reacting to the post with different opinions.

One of the users said, "Sir, it's a revolution. Completely changed our spending method.."

Another user said, " Not one village or town appeared under the influence of UPI when India had to face Covid and what a blessing it was."

The third user reacted, " It's great breakthrough for digital india and appreciate to reach every citizen."