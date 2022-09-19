AIMA MAT IBT Exam 2022: Registration underway, when to apply, check dates

New Delhi, Sep 19: AIMA MAT IBT Exam 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has begun a special drive registration for MAT Internet Based Test (IBT) 2022 exam. More details are available on the official website.

The AIMA will conduct the MAT 2022 exam on October 8 and October 10. Those applying for the exam scheduled October 8 can register till October 5 while those who wish to appear for the MAT IBT Exam scheduled on October 10 can register till October 7.