During a two-day visit to Gujarat earlier this week, Kejriwal had dinner at an auto driver's house in Ahmedabad on September 12. He was picked up from his five-star hotel by the auto driver.

A heated argument broke out between Kejriwal and police personnel part of his security detail after they tried to stop him from travelling in the auto citing security concerns.

Later, a policeman sat beside the auto driver and two police vehicles escorted the autorickshaw. Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, Bidhuri said, "He has a convoy of 27 vehicles and 200 security personnel have been deployed for his security and yet he enacted a drama by insisting on travelling in an autorickshaw in Gujarat.

So, we are gifting him these autos to fulfil his wish of travelling in three-wheelers in Delhi." One autorickshaw will serve as a pilot, one with the tricolour is for the chief minister, another two are for those who will escort him, and one is for his private secretary, the BJP leader said.

During his argument with Gujarat Police personnel, Kejriwal told them that he did not want their security and that he should be allowed to travel in the autorickshaw for dinner.