AAP has no scope, Cong no direction: BJP president Nadda on Gujarat elections

While talking about the Aam Aadmi Party's chance in Gujarat, the BJP president said that the AAP lost assembly elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. "They will prove to be non-starter in Gujarat and they write on papers to cheat people," as per the report.

The BJP leaders asserted that the entire atmosphere is clear in Gujarat and there is no scope of AAP here.

On Congress, the BJP chief said that the party has lost its direction.

Nadda's remarks came when another BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's party may not even open its account.

In an interview with PTI, Shah described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, all-round development of Gujarat during his tenure as the state chief minister and the implementation of zero appeasement policy as the main reasons for people repeatedly reposing faith in the BJP over the last 27 years.

"The BJP will register an unprecedented victory in Gujarat. People have full faith in our party and our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Shah.

The BJP has been ruling in Gujarat for 27 years. Before becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. He is the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat.

A high-decibel campaign for the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls ended on Tuesday evening.

The state of Gujarat which has 182 seats will go to polls in two phases-December 1 and 5. The counting of the votes will take place on December 8.