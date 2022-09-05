77 page suicide note found after man kills mother and then himself

According to police, the man killed his mother two or three days ago and her body was found in the bathroom. The son killed self with a knife on Sunday.

The matter came to the notice of the police after a Police Control Room (PCR) call was made around 8 pm by neighbours who sensed a foul smell coming from the house, news agency PTI reported.

The investigating officer reached the spot and found the main door bolted from inside. The staff broke into the house from the balcony and found the body of a man, with blood around. The body of a woman was found lying in the washroom. Her body was highly decomposed, said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

"We also found a suicide note of about 77 pages at the spot written by Kshitij. In the note, Kshitij admitted that he killed his mother on Thursday. Later, he died by slitting his neck. We sent crime teams and forensic science lab teams to the spot. Legal action has been initiated in the case," the DCP added.

In the suicide note, Kshitij mentioned about "depression" and that he wanted to end his life because he was also unemployed, the officer said.

Police said nothing suspicious has been detected yet. They are trying to contact relatives to know about the family.