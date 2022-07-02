37-year-old murder convict who jumped parole, arrested

Abhey Diwan, of Rohini sector 16, was hiding in Nepal after jumping parole on January 13, 2020, they said.

New Delhi, Jul 02: A 37-year-old murder convict who jumped parole here was arrested in Uttarakhand, police said on Friday.

Earlier, he was convicted for the abduction and murder of a man in the city and sentenced to life imprisonment.

It was learnt that Diwan visited Delhi after long gaps to meet with his family members. A reward of Rs one lakh was declared on his arrest, a senior police officer said.

Police found that he was staying in Nepal and was running a money transfer business there. He was finally arrested from Kathgodown in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said.

PTI