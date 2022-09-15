253 trains cancelled, 32 diverted: Check your train status today

Here is the full list of trains cancelled
00467, 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01886 , 03047 , 03048 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 12383 , 12705 , 12706 , 12920 , 12987 , 12988 , 13009 , 13010 , 13011 , 13015 , 13017 , 13018 , 13019 , 13020 , 13021 , 13022 , 13023 , 13024 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13031 , 13032 , 13043 , 13045 , 13046 , 13105 , 13106 , 13151 , 13152 , 13159 , 13179 , 13185 , 13186 , 13187 , 13188 , 14609 , 15049 , 15050 , 15777 , 15778 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36815 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36819 , 36820 , 36821 , 36822 , 36823 , 36824 , 36825 , 36827 , 36828 , 36829 , 36831 , 36832 , 36833 , 36834 , 36835 , 36836 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36849 , 36850 , 36851 , 36852 , 36853 , 36854 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 36860 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37813 , 37814 , 37815 , 37816 , 37817 , 37818 , 37819 , 37820 , 37821 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37826 , 37827 , 37828 , 37829 , 37830 , 37831 , 37832 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37839 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37845 , 37847 , 37848 , 37849 , 37850 , 37851 , 37852 , 37853 , 37854 , 37855 , 37857 , 52544 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452.
Yes, train cancellation is sadly one of the bitter truths we commoners live with.
How about knowing about your train's status even before you leave your house?
- Here is how you can check if your train is cancelled or not.
- Go to the official website of the Indian Railways or the official website of IRCTC.
- On the homepage, click on 'Enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes'.
- Go to the top right corner on the 'Exceptional trains' choice.
- Click, tap or touch on it
- You will get a list of cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted and rescheduled trains will be shown separately.
- Tap or click on any choice which you want to select and know your train's status
Remember: Sometimes the site is not updated due to technical glitches and may not give you the latest result.