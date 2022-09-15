253 trains cancelled, 32 diverted: Check your train status today

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Indian railways on Thursday cancelled 253 trains due to maintenance or operational issues. A total of 283 trains were cancelled fully or partially. 24 trains have been rescheduled and 32 trains have been diverted.

As per the IRCTC website, the list of cancelled trains includes trains running from several states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal among others.