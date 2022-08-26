Nagpur,Aug 26: A 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' for distribution of aids and assistive devices to Senior citizens under 'Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana' (RVY Scheme) and to 'Divyangjan' under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was organized by the Department of SJ&E in association with ALIMCO, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and District Administration Nagpur today at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur (Maharashtra).

The Chief Guest of the function Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways inaugurated the distribution camp and distributed different kind of aids & assistive devices to Divyangjan and Sr. Citizens in the presence of Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A total of 241200 aids and assistive devices worth Rs. 3483.00 Lakh will be distributed free of cost under central Government Scheme to 27356 Senior Citizens and 7780 Divyangjan beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari said that serving the person belonging to marginalized section of the society and the one who stand's last in the que must get benefit of government scheme to empower them is the aim of our Government. He extended his gratitude towards Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment for Implementing social welfare schemes under his Ministry in Nagpur city.

Addressing the gathering Dr. Virendra Kumar announced that Ministry has provided all possible support to established the first "Divyang Park" of Maharashtra in Nagpur and the work towards this endeavor will be started soon. "Divyang Park" will have different kind of facilities for Divyangjans like sensory garden, textile Pathway touch and smell garden, skill training facility, rehabilitation facility, Sports & infotainment etc.

Different type of assistive devices will be distributed among identified Sr. Citizens & Divyangjan beneficiaries in a phase manner who were registered during assessment camps organized by ALIMCO in association with NMC and District Administration, Nagpur at various locations in Nagpur Urban & Rural Area. These assessment camps for identification of beneficiaries where conducted during the month of February to May this year.

In the inaugural distribution camp at Reshimbagh Ground a total 68683 Aids and Assistive devices value of worth Rs 919.00 Lakhs will be distributed among the 9018 pre-identified beneficiaries (8164 Senior Citizens and 854 Divyangjan) of South Nagpur.

Different type of assistive devices which will be distributed among the identified beneficiaries of South Nagpur includes 30 Motorized Tricycle, 98 Tricycle, 1520 Wheelchairs, 305 Crutches, 6488 Walking Sticks, 21 Braille Kit, 75 Braille Cane, 09 Rollators, 4166 Hearing Aid Machines, 102 MSIED Kit, 11 C.P. Chair, 64 Smart Phone, 6436 Cervical Collar, 211 Callipers other major items for Sr. Citizens includes 13 Foot Care units, 1585 Tri Pod, 1247 Spinal Support, 8107 LS Belt, 213 Wheelchair with Commode, 7677 Chair Stool with Commode, 7855 Silicon Foam Cushion, 03 Walking Stick with Seat, 581 Walker, 4763 Spectacles, 16168 Knee Braces, 935 Denture.

Shri Surendra Singh, Additional Secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, Shri Radhakrishan B., Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Shri Vijay Humne, Dupty Commissioner, NMC, Nagpur, Dr. Vipin Itankar, District Collector, Nagpur, Shri Yogesh Kumbhejkar, CEO, Nagpur Zila Parishad & other senior officers from Municipal Corporation and ALIMCO also present during the function.