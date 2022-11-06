Retired IB officer dies in accident in Mysuru

Mysuru, Nov 06: The city police suspect that a retired officer of the Intelligence Bureau, who was fatally knocked down by a car here on November 4, was murdered. According to a statement from the police on Sunday, R N Kulkarni (83) was on an evening walk as usual on a narrow lane at Manasa Gangotri campus of Mysuru university when the vehicle rammed him.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. We got information that an accident had taken place on Friday at 5.30 pm, where an 83-year old person was killed after being mowed down by the car, Mysuru police commissioner Chandragupta told reporters here.

After inquiry, we arrived at a conclusion that it was not an accident, but planned murder, the police commissioner said. Three investigation teams led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimharaja jurisdiction have been constituted. Chandragupta said, "We got suspicion after we found that there was no number plate on the vehicle."

He said investigation is on and there were some vital clues which he declined to divulge. According to police sources, Kulkarni had retired 23 years ago after serving in the Intelligence Bureau for 35 years. He had authored three books, including 'Facets of terrorism in India' which was released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The retired IB officer was a teacher in his initial days and went on to become a secret service agent with the Government of India. He worked on Indian diplomatic missions, the corporate world and even as a pilot.