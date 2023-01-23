11-year-old boy killed in suspected leopard attack in Mysuru

This is said to be the second such human death in the last 48 hours, and the fourth since November 2022 in the taluk.

Mysuru, Jan 22: In a suspected case of a leopard attack, an 11-year-old boy, who had gone missing from T Narsipura taluk here, has been found dead, police said on Sunday.

According to sources, this is said to be the second such human death in the last 48 hours, and the fourth since November 2022 in the taluk.