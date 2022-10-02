On the first day, the Hindi film had earned a little over Rs 11 crore. Now, the two-day collection of the movie stands at Rs 24 crore, with the estimated gross collection at Rs 30-32 crore in India.

At the overseas centres, the Bollywood flick has collected Rs 8.19 crore.

As per trade trackers, the movie, which is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster movie of the same name, is predicted to witness a decent growth on Sunday as the movie is likely to take its three-day total to Rs 40 crore.

It is reported that 'Vikram Vedha' has got a better response at multiplexes than on single screens.

However, the slow start is not a good sign as a movie with two big names should have crossed at least Rs 75-crore mark in three days, but the film should retain the momentum for the next few days to enter the 'hit' status at the box office.

'Vikram Vedha' was released in over 5600 screens worldwide and opened to mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Hindi film is an action-thriller which revolves around cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) and gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). It is a battle between good and evil which leaves the audience to choose a side but it is not easy.

The original version starred Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan.