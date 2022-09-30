Vande Bharat train to run 6 days a week between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar

It will halt at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad stations in both directions.

The train comprises AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car compartments and will offer facilities such as sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, reclining facility and comfortable seats, the release said. The fare for Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey by executive chair car will be Rs 2,505 while that for chair car will be Rs 1,385.

Western Railway has revised the schedule and destination of the Shatabdi Express to accommodate the new train.

Shatabdi Express will now depart from Mumbai Central at 06.20 am instead of 06.10 am. It will reach Ahmedabad at 12.45 pm instead of 12.25 pm, the release said.