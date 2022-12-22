Uorfi Javed gets rape, death threats on WhatsApp; one arrested

The accused, who had used WhatsApp to send threatening messages to the social media influencer, was taken to custody from Patna, says a report.

Earlier, she had come down heavily on writer Chetan Bhagat, who gave a controversial statement against the 'Daayan' actor at a literary event. "Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?" Bhagat said.

"On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets," he added. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat".

In addition to it, she also shared screenshots of Bhagat's allegedly leaked WhatsApp messages from the 'Me Too' movement in 2018.

On Wednesday, TV personality Uorfi Javed, who often garners hit headlines with her strange choice of dresses, was detained in Dubai. According to reports, she was held by authorities for shooting a video in a revealing outfit in public. The former Bigg Boss Hindi contestant had travelled to Dubai recently for work.

"She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don't consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let's see what happens," a source told ETimes.