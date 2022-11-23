After Maharashtra's Nashik, low intensity tremors felt in Arunachal's Basar

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 07:01:40 IST, Lat: 28.43 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 58km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS said in a tweet.

Earthquake in Nashik:

Also, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted west of Nashik, Maharashtra in the early morning at 04:04 a.m.

The National Center for Seismology said in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 04:04:35 IST, Lat: 19.95 and Long: 72.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India."

The earthquake occurred around 4 a.m. and the depth was 5 km below the ground. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage to property.

On Tuesday, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake had hit Ladakh's Kargil district.