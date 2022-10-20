Interestingly, Pawar is backing the BJP candidate for the post of the MCA president. NCP's Jitendra Awhad and Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar are also part of Pawar and Shelar's team.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said that Pawar sharing the dais with him and BJP leaders may give sleepless nights to some people. It was a dig directed at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray. "Pawar, Fadnavis and Shelar are on the same dais...It may give some people sleepless nights, but this is not the place to indulge in politics. All of us are fans and supporters of sports; hence we have come together for its development irrespective of our political differences," PTI quoted him as saying.

Polls for the five posts of office-bearers, nine councillors of the MCA, and two representatives for the general council of T-20, Mumbai, are scheduled to be held on October 20. Milind Narvekar, the close aide of Thackeray, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad are also contesting the election and filed their nominations from the panel formed by Pawar and newly-appointed BCCI treasurer and BJP leader Ashish Shelar.