The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri hits back at critics

Mumbai, Nov 14: Ever since filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced his new project 'The Vaccine War', he has been under attack by a section of people on social media who are accusing him of 'spreading misinformation' and making 'propaganda film'.

After being targeted especially by the anti-BJP brigade, Agnihotri has now given a befitting reply to all the trolls and released a video explaining his intentions behind his forthcoming movie 'The Vaccine War'.

Agnihotri's take on why 'The Vaccine War'

The director said that the thought of making a film on this topic came during the COVID-19 lockdown. When his 'The Kashmir Files' was getting delayed and everybody was worried about the pandemic, he and his team decided to do a research on the disease. Then, he realised that COVID-19 was a bio-war against India.

Agnihotri then talks about how scientists worked hard to manufacture vaccine in India. "Many tried to create hurdles for our country from developing it. The biggest enemy was within the country," he said, accusing some people in the country of "taking money from somewhere to stop us from having our own vaccine."

"India developed the world's fastest and safest vaccine. This is an inspiring story because we did without having a proper medical infrastructure. I felt like it was a war against Indians and our scientists ensured that we win the battle. So, this story must be told," the 'Kashmir Files' creator said in the clip posted on his Twitter account.

He claimed that the name of the movie was something else earlier and it was changed later.

The director had formally announced the project on Thursday which is to coincide with his birthday celebration. He shared a poster from the movie and wrote, "Presenting 'THE VACCINE WAR' - an incredible true story of a war that you didn't know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values, [sic]".

Interestingly, he has decided to release the movie in 11 languages. The movie will hit the screens on August 11, 2023.