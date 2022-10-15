Mumbai, Oct 15: The eighth edition of the World Cup will kick off on Sunday with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in the first round of the Group A match. However, India will begin its campaign a week later (October 23) by taking on its arch-rival Pakistan.
T20 2022 World Cup: India schedules, match timings, complete fixtures
The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Here, we are providing the scheduled matches of the Men in Blue in the 2022 T20 World Cup.
India vs Pakistan: 23rd October, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST
India vs A2 : 27th October, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST
India vs South Africa: 30th October, Sunday at 4:30 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh: 2nd November, Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST
India vs B1: 6th November, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST
Complete Schedule:
Teams in the Super 12 stage:
Group 1: England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, (Group A winner), (Group B runner-up)
Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, (Group B winner), (Group A runner-up)
Round 1 Group Stage Qualifiers:
Oct 16 : Sri Lanka vs Namibia : 9:30am : Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct 16 : Netherlands vs UAE : 1:30pm : Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct 17 : West Indies vs Scotland : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct 17 :Ireland vs Zimbabwe : 1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct 18 :Namibia vs Netherlands : 9:30am : Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct 18 :Sri Lanka vs UAE : 1:30pm : Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct 19 :Scotland vs Ireland : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct 19 :West Indies vs Zimbabwe :1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct 20 :Sri Lanka vs Netherlands : 9:30am : Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct 20 :Namibia vs UAE : 1:30 :pm : Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct 21 :West Indies vs Ireland: 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct 21 :Scotland vs Zimbabwe : 1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Super 12 Stage:
Oct 22 : Australia vs New Zealand :12:30pm : SCG, Sydney
Oct 22 :England vs Afghanistan : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium
Oct 23 :Group A winner vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct 23 : India vs Pakistan : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne
Oct 24 :Bangladesh vs Group A runner:up : 9:30am : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct 24 :South Africa vs Group B runner:up : 1:30pm : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct 25 :Australia vs Group A winner : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium
Oct 26 :England vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : MCG, Melbourne
Oct 26 :New Zealand vs Afghanistan : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne
Oct 27 :South Africa vs Bangladesh : 8:30am : SCG, Sydney
Oct 27 :India vs Group A runner:up : 12:30pm : SCG, Sydney
Oct 27 :Pakistan vs Group B winner : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct 28 :Afghanistan vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : MCG, Melbourne
Oct 28 :England vs Australia : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne
Oct 29 :New Zealand vs Group A winner : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney
Oct 30 :Bangladesh vs Group B winner : 8:30am : The Gabba, Brisbane
Oct 30 :Pakistan vs Group A runner:up : 12:30pm : Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct 30 :India vs South Africa : 4:30pm : Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct 31 : Australia vs Group B runner:up : 1:30pm : The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov 1 :Afghanistan vs Group A winner : 9:30am : The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov 1 :England vs New Zealand: 1:30pm : The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov 2 :Group B winner vs Group A runner:up : 9:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 2 :India vs Bangladesh : 1:30pm : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 3 :Pakistan vs South Africa : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney
Nov 4 :New Zealand vs Group B runner:up : 9:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 4 :Australia vs Afghanistan : 1:30pm : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 5 :England vs Group A winner : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney
Nov 6 :South Africa vs Group A runner:up : 5:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 6 :Pakistan vs Bangladesh : 9:30am : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 6 :India vs Group B winner : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne
Semi-Finals
Nov 9 : Semifinal 1 : 1:30pm : SCG, Sydney
Nov 10 : Semifinal 2 : 1:30pm : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Final
Nov 13 : Final : 1:30pm : MCG, Melbourne