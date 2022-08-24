Straight out of a movie: Cop in Mumbai chases down, nabs mobile thief

Constable Vikas Babar, attached to the Bandra traffic division, was patrolling in his van, when he spotted a man snatching a woman's high-end mobile phone and fleeing, an official said, according to news agency PTI.

The constable immediately chased after the accused through the busy street for nearly a kilometre and managed to catch hold of him, he said.

The accused identified as Danish Khan was a drug addict and had stolen the high-end mobile phone to buy drugs, the official said, adding that the constable sustained a minor injury on his hand during the chase.