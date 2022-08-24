Mumbai, Aug 24: In a scene straight out of a movie, a traffic constable chased after a mobile phone thief for a kilometre on a busy street and nabbed him in the western suburb of Bandra here on Tuesday, police said.
Straight out of a movie: Cop in Mumbai chases down, nabs mobile thief
Constable Vikas Babar, attached to the Bandra traffic division, was patrolling in his van, when he spotted a man snatching a woman's high-end mobile phone and fleeing, an official said, according to news agency PTI.
The constable immediately chased after the accused through the busy street for nearly a kilometre and managed to catch hold of him, he said.
The accused identified as Danish Khan was a drug addict and had stolen the high-end mobile phone to buy drugs, the official said, adding that the constable sustained a minor injury on his hand during the chase.
More MUMBAI News arrow_forward
Read more...