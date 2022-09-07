Shiv Sena MP shares pic of B-town stars with PM after Ranbir-Alia denied entry to temple

Her statement comes after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were denied entry to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Madhya Pradesh, following a strong protest registered by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists.

Mumbai, Sep 07: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has targeted the Bollywood stars, saying "photo-up" will not help if they remain "mute spectators" to hate.

"None of this photo op will help if you'll continue to be mute spectators to hate & believe its not your business to talk politics.They will come after you anyway. Mahakaleshwar temple protests in Ujjain is a case in point.Shame that political prejudice is leading to such ugliness, [sic]" she said in a tweet along with a photo in which Bollywood stars are seen alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bollywood actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were prevented from entering the famous temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday night by Bajrang Dal activists for their alleged remarks over beef-eating and watching 'Brahmastra' movie.

"This selective protest before every movie release has become an industry& a lobby, if not collectively pushed back we are fast heading into an abyss of hate,fear& silence. The entertainment industry is an employment generator, lakhs depend on it. Speak up, [sic" she added.

Brahmastra has been targeted by a section of netizens who have called for the boycott of the multilingual film. The Hindi film is scheduled to be released on September 9.