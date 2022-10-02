Security beefed up at Mumbai airport over hoax bomb threat

The bomb threat mail claimed that an Indigo flight will be blown up. "Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was impacted on October 01, 2022. The bomb threat protocol was initiated and the flight operated after all the checks were completed," a statement read.

A case has been registered in connection with the bomb-threat issue, a Mumbai police official told PTI.

The email threat, which was received on Saturday night, turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found post a thorough check of the aircraft, the Sahar police station official said.

The email had a sentence that read "I will blow up flight 6E 6045", Sahar police station official said. An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 506B (issuing death threat) and other offences.

In a statement, Indigo said, "due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was impacted on October 1, 2022."

"The bomb threat protocol was initiated and the flight operated after all the checks were completed," the airline said in its statement, though it did not share details like the number of passengers on board, flight number and delay in departure due to the incident.