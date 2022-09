Latur, Sep 22: The headmaster and a clerk of a primary school in Maharashtra's Latur city were arrested on Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6, 000 from a teacher for sanctioning a week-long leave, the ACB said.

The accused were identified by the ACB as Sudhakar Jagannath Pordar (55), the headmaster of the school, and Shashikant Vitthalrao Kharosekar (54), the clerk.