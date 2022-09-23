Registrations for CEED, UCEED 2023 to commence in October: All the details here

Mumbai, Sep 23: The IIT Bombay will commence CEED, UCEED 2023 registrations on October 5. More details are available on the official website.

The application process for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) will close on November 11. However candidates can apply till November 18, but will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500.