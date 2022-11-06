Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcome baby girl

Mumbai, Nov 06: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Making the announcement in a beautiful post Alia wrote, "And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love, Alia and Ranbir."

The couple announced the pregnancy in June and ever since then mom-to-be Alia's maternity looks have been making the headlines.