The Bollywood flick has Daniel B George's music, Aseem Mishra's editing and Rameshwar S Bhagat's editing.

'Ram Setu' Story:

The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an archaeologist, who is investigating whether the bridge is a myth or a reality. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Ram Setu is a bridge built by the god Rama's army of Vanara to reach Sri Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, who was abducted by Lanka's Rakshasa king Ravana.

The challenge before the atheist archaeologist turned believer is to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of Indias heritage. Will he succeed? Answer to this question forms the crux of the story.

Umair Sandhu: #RamSetu = All that glitters is not gold ! #AkshayKumar need Rest from movies !

Worst Diwali ever ! Worst Advance Booking !! Seems like Public is not interested in #ThankGod & #RamSetu 😶