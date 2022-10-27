On the first day, the Bollywood flick raked in Rs 15.25 crore (nett) at the India box office. The trade trackers were expecting the film to collect in the range of Rs 12-13 crore and it exceeded their expectation. However, the collection was much lower compared to the Diwali releases of previous years.

Mumbai, Oct 27: After getting better than expected opening on Tuesday, Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu' has managed to do a decent business at the India box office on Wednesday. The movie remained the first choice of the Hindi viewers to watch in theatres.

'Ram Setu' has managed to pull the audience to theatres on the second day. The early estimation coming from the trade states that the Akshay Kumar-starrer has collected around Rs 10-12 crore. It means the two-day collection of the flick is around Rs 25-27 crore at the domestic box office.

As per the trade trackers, the movie remained the first choice of the cine-goers to watch in cinema halls. Hence, the flick managed to put a decent score at the box office.

The success of 'Ram Setu' is crucial for Akshay Kumar considering his recent movies such as 'Bachchan Paandey', 'Samrat Prithviraj', 'Cuttputli' and 'Raksha Bandhan' have failed to set the box office on fire.

The movie, which is directed by Abhishek Sharma, has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the female leads.