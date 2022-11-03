'Ram Setu' 1st week box office collection: Here's how much Akshay-starrer earned, so far

The early estimating coming from trade indicates that 'Ram Setu' has earned less than Rs 65 crore (nett) at the India box office. After raking in Rs 56 crore in the first weekend, the movie has failed to post big numbers on week days.

Mumbai, Nov 03: The collection of Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' has witnessed a complete drop in week days. The Bollywood flick, which was released on 25 October, has ended its first week on a disappointing note.

On Monday, it collected Rs 2.9 crore and did not earn big numbers in the following days.

Interestingly, the dubbed version of blockbuster film 'Kantara' is faring better than the newly-released Kannada movies. This flick is expected to cross Rs 50-crore mark today.

The story of 'Ram Setu', which earned R 15.25 crore on the first day, revolves around an archaeologist, who is investigating whether the bridge is a myth or a reality. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Ram Setu is a bridge built by the god Rama's army of Vanara to reach Sri Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, who was abducted by Lanka's demon king Ravana.

The challenge before the atheist archaeologist turned believer is to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of Indias heritage. Will he succeed? Answer to this question forms the crux of the story.