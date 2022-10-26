Mumbai, Oct 26: Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' is off to a slow start at the India box office. The Hindi flick was released on Tuesday to coincide with the Diwali festival celebration and met with fairly positive reviews.

'Ram Setu' Advance Booking

The advance booking was not up to the mark as around 39,000 tickets were sold in the three leading multiplex chains in India. It was lesser than the recent flicks - 'Prithviraj' (41,000), 'Shamshera' (46,000), 'Vikram Vedha' (60,000) and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' (63,000). The overall tickets sale across the India was less than 1 lakh.

However, the trade trackers had felt that the movie relies on spot bookings as people would love to watch films on a holiday. Also, the release of Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' had some impact on the film's first day collection.

'Ram Setu' 1st Day Box Office Collection

The early estimation coming from trade indicate that 'Ram Setu', which was released in over 2,500 screens worldwide, has collected around Rs 13-15 crore on the first day. However, the success of the film depends on the audience's response to the flick in the days to come.

The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an archaeologist, who is investigating whether the bridge is a myth or a reality. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Ram Setu is a bridge built by the god Rama's army of Vanara to reach Sri Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, who was abducted by Lanka's Rakshasa king Ravana.

The challenge before the atheist archaeologist turned believer is to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of Indias heritage. Will he succeed? Answer to this question forms the crux of the story.