He accused the Prime Minister of taking take revenge against farmers who had protested the now-repealed three farm laws. "This lumpy virus has been prevailing in Nigeria for a long time and the Cheetahs have also been brought from there. The central government has deliberately done this for the losses of farmers," ANI quoted the Maharashtra Congress chief as stating.

"PM has never spoken to the farmers during the black laws (farm laws) which they rolled back, and by bringing cheetahs from Namibia they are taking the revenge. The lumpy virus came in India after cheetahs were brought from Namibia on PM Modi's birthday," he told the news agency.

Lumpy disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects. It leads to formation of nodes on the animal's skin or hide that look like lumps. It has severely affected dairy farmers in India.

However, animals can be cured from Lumpy, but the milk of such animals may get affected due to the virus.