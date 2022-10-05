PM expresses grief over Bandra-Worli accident that has claimed 5 lives

At least five people lost their lives in the accident and eight others sustained injuries when a speeding car rammed into four vehicles, including an ambulance, according to the news agency ANI.

Following the accident, the police rushed to the spot and took the victims to the nearest hospitals.

On the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief.

In a tweet, PMO India said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery."

It is being reported that the conditions of many are critical. The road from Bandra to Worli has been closed.