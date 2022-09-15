Photo exposing private parts is ‘morphed’: Ranveer Singh tells Mumbai police

According to reports, one of the pictures exposed his private parts and this particular photo was not uploaded by the actor on his social media sites.

The cops have sent the said photograph to the forensic science laboratory to verify whether it is doctored or not, according to a report in Indian Express.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur police station in Mumbai last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The complainant had claimed the actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs." Based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official earlier said.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and 'Gully Boy'.