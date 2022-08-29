On Sena disqualification case in SC, Maha BJP chief stays non-committal

Gogawale had also said all Sena MLAs from the faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be re-elected in the next Assembly polls. Replying to a query on Nationalist Congress Party leader Amol Mitkari claiming that BJP leader Pankaja Munde might join the Sharad Pawar-led party, Bawankule refuted such claims and said the "BJP runs in her (Munde's) blood".

"She is not just a state leader but a national leader. She is co-in charge of Madhya Pradesh BJP. She will not leave the party," he asserted. Asked about a recent statement from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena that it was facing hurdles in getting permission for the party's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Bawankule said it is an administrative issue and a decision will be taken by Mumbai's civic body as per rules.

He also said he would put forward a proposal before the state government to restart projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in the Nagpur region. "Development works of about Rs 5000 crore, which were approved for Nagpur district by the BJP government (between 2014 and 2019) were stalled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation.

This includes works of around Rs 900 crore of Nagpur Municipal Corporation as well as zilla parishads and other departments," he said. "I met the collector and it has been decided to put forward a proposal to the state government in the winter session of the Assembly, which will be held here, to restart these projects," he said.