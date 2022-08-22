Her charecter as Sima aunty has hogged the limelight and Mumbai Police also jumped on the bandwagon to churn out one such post.

For the unreversed, Sima Taparia stars in the Netflix India series Indian Matchmaking, where she plays the role of a successful matchmaker.

"When we see people using their partner's name as their password:.." read the caption.

"I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell you that," the post included along with a picture of Sima Taparia.

Since being posted on Instagram, it has garnered over 7000 likes and reactions. People gave a thumbs up to the creativity of the department.

Passwords are probably one of the most important assets that everyone has today. The more secure and strong ones we choose, the better off we are.

However, Indians seem to have an affiliation to a generic word, sequence, or something very easy to hack into.

You should never keep certain words as passwords. Here is a list: 12345 123456 123456789 12345678 india123 1234567890 1234567 qwerty abc123, the name of your pet, the name of your mother, the name of your significant other, the name of your stuffed animal, iloveyou and birthdate.

If you use any of these things as passwords, you may easily become a victim of cyber crime.