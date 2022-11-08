NCP leader forcefully stops screening of Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'; case registered

The incident occurred on Monday night when Awhad and his supporters allegedly gatecrashed into the multiplex and disrupted the show over the alleged "distortion of history".

Mumbai, Nov 08: NCP leader and former state housing minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the historical Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' at a multiplex in Thane city.

Awhad alleged that the movie showed a distorted version of the history of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to stir political drama. "History has been distorted in this movie. Even the presentation of Mawlas (footsoldiers) has been depicted wrongly," he said. Awhad further alleged that Akshay Kumar, who is playing the role of Shivaji Maharaj in the film, is six feet tall while Shivaji was much shorter.

A case has been registered against the Awhad and at least 100 others for allegedly roughing up spectators at a multiplex screening. However, no arrests have been made so far.'

A video of the incident showing Awhad's supporters and some moviegoers exchanging blows and arguing went viral on social media.

After the disruption, the show was resumed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said beating up moviegoers will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said people could have expressed their opposition in democratic way.

"Entering a movie theatre and beating up moviegoers will not be tolerated. Action will be taken against the (alleged) perpetrators," the state home minister said. "People are permitted to register their opposition in a democratic way. I have not seen the movie and I am not aware of the controversy," he said.

His statement comes after the screening of the film was stalled in Pune and Thane on Monday over the 'distortion of history'.