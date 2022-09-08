Mumbaikars wake up to cloudy sky, IMD predicts light to moderate thundershowers

Mumbai,Sep 08: Mumbaikars woke up to overcast conditions on Thursday morning. Heavy rain was not reported anywhere in the city in the morning. The local trains, Metro services and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, a civic official said. There will be a high tide of 4.25 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 10.34 am, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky with a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours, the official said.